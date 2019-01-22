CASA of Kern County is gearing up for its annual Kick-Off Party, but this time it isn't just the place to hear about the organization's upcoming events. It's also a chance to celebrate a longtime executive director and introduce the community to her successor.
The 2019 CASA Kick-Off Party will be held on Jan. 31 at the 1933 Event Center. This event will also serve as a farewell to Colleen McGauley, who led the nonprofit for 17 years before stepping down last October. The party will be the first event with Amy Travis at the helm of the organization.
"I really felt learning under the leadership of Colleen McGauley was so beneficial," Travis said. "I feel like Colleen groomed me for this. She was my mentor and friend. I feel equipped and confident. This is my calling."
Travis, a Bakersfield native, is no stranger to CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, a nonprofit that trains volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in juvenile dependency court. She started with CASA in May 2012 and has served as community outreach coordinator and development director, as well as being an advocate herself.
"I had been praying seven years ago that I would have an opportunity to work for a nonprofit," she said. "I knew I wanted to spend my time working for an organization with a purpose."
Though she left CASA last year to work for OneLegacy, an organ and tissue donation nonprofit, Travis still felt a strong connection CASA, where she worked for a total of six years.
"It truly is CASA that pulls on my heartstrings," she said. "That's where my passion lies."
Travis said her goals for CASA are to continue to increase the number of children served every year and to continue recent work on the Family Connections and Essential History programs. She would like to possibly expand the organization's work in two areas: helping youth up to the age of 21, who would otherwise age out of services at 18, and juvenile offenders.
"I really feel honored and so appreciative that our board of directors chose me," she said. "I'm also extremely excited to have the opportunity to lead this organization. ... I really feel like I'm where I'm supposed to be."
Next week, the community will be able to help with CASA's goals by attending its annual kick-off.
Every year, people come to the party to sign up for one or more of the upcoming events that CASA volunteers and local companies will host throughout the rest of the year, often at their own homes or businesses.
"They have decided to support us this way," Travis said of the hosts. "CASA is the beneficiary of 100 percent of the ticket sales. (The events) are all unique special experiences you can't just find anywhere."
This year's events include: "Giving Never Tasted So Good," a coffee-tasting experience hosted by Covenant Coffee’s Zach Martin on March 1; "Bond ... James Bond," a mysterious mission, for which guests will be rewarded with dinner and drinks under the stars on May 18; and "Rio Bravo Ranch Olive Oil Tour," where guests will see the milling of olive oil and enjoy a tasting of it too on Oct. 19.
One Travis is especially looking forward to is the Chef's Choice Noodle Bar cooking class and dinner on March 19. Chef Preeda Piamfa and owner Nick Hansa will lead a cooking demonstration before giving guests the chance to make it themselves.
Another event that might stand out is "Tra Vigne: A Tour Through the Vinticulture and Culinary Delights of Italy" on April 27. At $500 a person, it's the most expensive event, but the chance to taste rare wines with a level II sommelier, along with paired food from Luigi's, will give guests their money's worth, Travis said.
Since most of these events have limited space (between 22 to 50 tickets), they tend to sell out fast. About half of them will fill up at the kick-off party, before they go on sale to the public the next day.
Tickets will also be on sale for CASA's two larger, signature events: the Superhero Run on April 6 and the Boot Scootin' Derby on May 4.
Around 200 attendees are expected at the kick-off party itself, though there will be room for up to 350, Travis said. In addition to first dibs on upcoming parties, guests can also enjoy appetizers and drinks.
"The kick-off party is a great opportunity to be introduced to CASA," Travis said. "This event in particular really draws out the community and long-time supporters of this organization."
With their mission of helping children who have been abused and neglected, the CASA team's work isn't always happy, so it means a lot to them to see the community's support, Travis said.
"It makes me proud of Bakersfield and proud to live here," she said. "I'm constantly bragging about the philanthropy here. We love to support those without a voice. It makes me proud of being a part of our community."
Log In
