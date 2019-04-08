All we are is dust in the wind, but until that fateful day comes, it's best to make the most of this life with some fun, like seeing rock band Kansas perform in Bakersfield.
Kansas will play at the Fox Theater on Sept. 17 as part of its Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. or on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with the code "wayward."
At the concert, the band will perform the album "Point of Know Return" in its entirety, including songs "Dust in the Wind," "Portrait (He Knew)" and "Closet Chronicles."
The band, which formed in 1973, is also well known for songs like "Carry On Wayward Son," "Song for America" and "Icarus (Borne on Wings of Steel)." Kansas has continued to make new music, with its most recent album, "The Prelude Implicit," released in 2016.
The band's current lineup includes original drummer Phil Ehart and original guitarist Richard Williams, along with bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, who has been with the band since 1985. More recent band members are vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist Tom Brislin and guitarist Zak Rizvi.
Tickets range from $45 to $120. VIP packages are available and include a premium reserved seat, a "Wheat & Greet" photo with the band, collectible drumhead, "Leftoverture Live & Beyond" double CD, tote bag, commemorative ticket and laminate.
For tickets, go to ticketfly.com or kansasband.com, call the Fox at 324-1369 or visit the box office at 1700 20th St. between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
