Car show to raise awareness for melanoma

A car show will be held Saturday honoring a local car dealer who was known for the Toyota dealerships he co-owned as well as his involvement in local charities.
The second annual Steve Downs Melanoma Foundation Car Show recognizes Stephen "Steve" Downs, who died last year from melanoma at the age of 64.
This foundation started in his name aims to raise awareness for melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer, and continue Downs' tradition of donating to the animal shelter.
Gates open at 8:30 a.m. for registered vehicles and activities kick off at 11 a.m. at North Bakersfield Toyota, 19651 Industry Parkway Drive.
The event is free for spectators. Vehicles can register for the show for $30, which includes a meal ticket that can be used at one of the three food trucks.
Awards begin at 1 p.m. with categories including best muscle car, best classic car, best classic truck, best import/Euro, best lowrider, best build in process, most unique, best Corvette, best modern, runner-up and best in show, and the 2022 Steve Downs Melanoma Foundation Choice Award.
KUZZ will be onsite playing music, and a raffle will be held with prizes donated from Auto Sounds, The Links at Riverlakes Ranch, Firehouse Rosedale Station, Skinsation Medical, Studio Movie Grill, Jamba Juice, Tokyo Garden and Houston Jewelers.
Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center will have a doctor and employees at the show to pass out skin-care kits and raise awareness for melanoma.
Bakersfield Animal Shelter will have a booth with adoptable animals to meet.
Last year's inaugural show was able to raise $5,000 to the animal shelter, which helped purchase a much-needed X-ray machine.