An event next week wants to shine a light on addiction and the lives it takes. Though the disease is not often talked about, organizers believe that is the only way healing can take place.
Light a Candle for a Loved One, put on by Be Finally Free, will be held on Jan. 24 at the Park at River Walk. The candlelight vigil and walk will be a chance for the community to come together to remember those who died from addiction or drug-related crimes, celebrate those in recovery and encourage those still fighting addiction.
"Nobody really wants to talk about drugs," said Debbie Ormonde, president and founder of BFF, an educational resource nonprofit for those impacted by addiction, crime and homelessness. "We were really trying to think of a way to bring the community together. It's an epidemic that does not just affect the poor, it affects everybody."
The event will also include speakers talking about the effects drugs have on the lives of addicts and their families and friends. One speaker will be Nikki Linenberger, executive director of BFF, who lost her brother to alcohol addiction.
"Addiction is no joke, at all," Linenberger said. "It's something not to talk about because it's embarrassing to people, (but) we want to address it and we want it to stop."
Other local organizations will be there with information and resources to help those in need. Some of those are The Mission at Kern County, Capistrano Community for Women, Aspire Counseling Services and Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.
Throughout the park, there will be around 60 signs with photos and names of people being honored. Some will remember those who have died, while others will celebrate those who have maintained sobriety. Though the deadline for signs has passed, people can still buy a luminary, which they can decorate for someone, for $10.
Following the success of last year's first-ever vigil, Ormonde knew her organization had to hold it again. In addition to the lights from the luminaries, there were also fairy lights, she said, and the park's bridge was transformed into the "hope bridge," where guests would receive a rose.
"It was beautiful," she said. "You could see the need. (People can) come here, grieve, be able to find resources but leave with hope."
At the vigil, people can learn about various resources, including the ones offered by Be Finally Free, a local nonprofit that helps those dealing with addiction, poverty, crime and incarceration turn their lives around through life skills classes, domestic violence courses, counseling and Bible studies.
"We're a resource center that partners with nonprofits in the community so we can assist" people in need, Linenberger said. "If someone needs assistance and there is no resource for them, we create it."
Ormonde, who established BFF in 2008 while she was working for Kern Security, said the organization is about offering a hand up.
"One thing that makes us a little different is, we don't give anybody hand-outs," Ormonde said. "They're going to work. It's important for people to start feeling a sense of pride and motivation in their success."
Ormonde started BFF after working with juvenile inmates and deciding she wanted to do more to help them. After a few years of juggling both her corporate job and her new nonprofit, Ormonde made the jump to BFF full time in 2011.
A big motivator in leaving her job to pursue BFF full time was the 2006 murder of her 17-year-old niece, Rebekah Acorn, in Indiana. The teen was an innocent bystander when she was killed in a drug-related crime, Ormonde said.
"There is so much hurt around drugs," Ormonde said. "Even if it's not in your own home. If it hasn't affected you, it's going to."
Ormonde and Linenberger said the vigil will give those hurting a chance to heal, through community, prayer and sharing experiences with those who have been through something similar.
"When you share your story, it's freedom," Linenberger said. "You're around other people going through the same thing."
