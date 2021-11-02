Campout Against Cancer returns this weekend

This weekend the Kern County Cancer Foundation will hold its eighth annual Campout Against Cancer.
New events this year headed to the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village include a car show, hosted by the Bakersfield Car Club Council, and the Kern Cancer Run/Walk
The Josh Rosenblum Band from Santa Barbara will put on a concert on Saturday, and the female trio Las Caliope will perform during the Spanish-language talent competition, "Voces Contra El Cancer" (Voices Against Cancer), on Sunday evening.
Put on by the Kern County Cancer Foundation (KCCF), the event helps raise funds to provide financial assistance to Kern County cancer patients with medical bills related to cancer treatment. KCCF also provide transportation for children with cancer who need to travel outside of the area to Valley Children's Hospital, UCLA Mattel and Children's Hospital Los Angeles for treatment.
Campout Against Cancer chairman Sean Collins said in a news release, "Our goal is to raise money to help local patients pay for life-saving treatment. Our next goal is to help these patients celebrate survivorship. Each year, Campout Against Cancer and our generous community helps us to accomplish both."
James Galindo, chair for the Kern Cancer Run/Walk Chair, added, "We have all been touched by cancer in some way. Participating in the run/walk helps us all heal together. "
Saturday's schedule includes the car show at 8 a.m., Kern Cancer Run/Walk at 10 a.m., Survivor Ceremony and Parade of Teams at noon, team challenges at 1 p.m., local bands and activities starting at 3 p.m., concert with Josh Rosenblum Band at 8:30 p.m. and wrapping up with a movie and overnight campout at 10:30 p.m.
On Sunday, a fellowship activity will be held at 9 a.m. followed by part 2 of team challenges at 10 a.m. and closing ceremonies at noon.
The Campout Against Cancer takes place Saturday and Sunday at Kaiser Permanente Sports Village, 9001 Ashe Road.
Visit kerncountycancerfoundation.org for more information.