Camellia show back in bloom

Many of us expect colorful flora won't be on display until spring, but the "queen of the winter garden" waits for no one.
Those camellias, which are thriving even amid our stormy weather, will be on full display this weekend at the Bakersfield Racquet Club for the annual Camellia Show.
After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, the Camellia Society of Kern County is back for the 74th year celebrating the thriving community of green thumbs.
Not that you need special skills to grow them, according to Susan and Libbie Stull, sisters whose love of camellias was cultivated by their father, Thomas, who was also an avid grower.
"They don't really require a lot of care," said Libbie, who is the show chairperson. "You water and you prune and fertilize."
Camellia plants in pots do require vigilance to avoid root rot, but those in the ground can thrive given the proper amount of shade.
"We have had some planted in our yard for more than 50 years," Libbie said. "Some of the houses in Old Stockdale, Stockdale Country Club and Westchester — those plants are (up) to the rooftops."
Local fans of camellias are passionate about the flowers with many returning competitors for blooms as well as the floral design competition.
Entrants come from the club itself, which is currently at 32 members, as well as other aficionados from town and Los Angeles.
The primary requirement is that the blooms are from a plant the entrant has owned for at least 30 days.
They should be cut the day of the event with about a half-inch stem and transported to the show via a flat box or tray with shredded newspaper or in a small condiment cup with water.
Club president Susan Stull shared that it helps if you can refrain from touching the petals and leave a leaf attached to help handle the bloom.
It helps to know what variety of camellia you have but even if you're not sure, club members will be able to help you identify.
Of course the earlier you arrive (the entrant window is 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday), the easier it will be for someone to have time to assist you.
Those entering the design category will also be able to make any last-minute adjustments to their arrangements, which must feature a camellia as the focal point.
Along with the original three categories — designer's choice, line/line mass design and Asian design (built on the three main groups of "Heaven, Man and Earth") — there is the new camellia bouquet category.
"There's no mechanics," Libbie said of floral foam, frog and wires that can be used in floral design. "It's just arranging camellias nicely in a vase. That's what some people like to do."
Individual blooms are judged on four criteria: size, color, form and the condition of the bloom.
Susan, who is the chairperson of judges, said that even if there is some slight weather damage, such as browning, that it will only account for 25 percent of the judging.
The sisters said there are few couples in the club who enter each year, some working together and others competing against each other.
Along with the show, there will be camellia plants for sale and an opportunity drawing with items donated by local merchants. Tickets will be sold six for $5.
Attendees can also learn more about the Camellia Society, which was created in 1948 to educate the community and help members expand their knowledge for camellia horticulture and floral design.
People can join for a $25 annual family membership.
Both Stulls agree that stopping by the show is a great way to enjoy the weekend. The feedback they've received over the years keeps them passionate about continuing the annual event.
"We've been doing this together for about 10 years," Susan said." We do it for the community."