CALM's Spring Fling on tap next week

There are many activities vying for your attention during spring break but the popular Spring Fling at California Living Museum is still a standout.
Starting Tuesday, the event offers fun daily activities including arts and crafts, seed planting and more. There will also be daily Keeper Chats where guests can learn more about the zoo's residents.
From 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, the veterinarian will provide a health check for your favorite stuffed toy, providing all "patients" with an official certificate of health. Those in need of a new stuffed toy friend can visit the CALM Gift Store, which offers a variety of mammal, bird and reptile stuffies.
Weather permitting, the Central Valley Children’s Railroad will run daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The train is appropriate for all ages and tickets are only $2 per person for unlimited rides.
Bring your own picnic lunch or pick something up from Hunsaker Brothers food services, which will be onsite selling snacks and meals.
Spring Fling is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 4 to 8 at CALM, 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway, between Lake Ming and Hart Park.
Admission is $4 for children ages 3-12, who must be accompanied by an adult ($10 admission).
For more information, call 661-871-1822 or head to calmzoo.org.
Volunteers are also needed for the event. They can help with member check-in or at the activity tables for arts and crafts or seed planting .
Shifts are available each day from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and noon to 4:30 p.m. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old.
Those with questions about volunteering should call Elizabeth Mackay at 661-546-8950.