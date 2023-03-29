 Skip to main content
CALM's Spring Fling on tap next week

There are many activities vying for your attention during spring break but the popular Spring Fling at California Living Museum is still a standout.

Starting Tuesday, the event offers fun daily activities including arts and crafts, seed planting and more. There will also be daily Keeper Chats where guests can learn more about the zoo's residents.

