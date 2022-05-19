CALM's party animals set for Birthday Bash

Lordy, lordy, look who's not yet 40. California Living Museum is celebrating its 39th Birthday Bash on Saturday with treats for the animals, local groups and giveaways.
CALM opened in 1983 with around 100 animals, including ducks and geese in a lake, goats and other animals in a petting zoo, birds, coyote, bobcats, a donkey named Sophie and, not long after, a mountain lion named Whisker.
Now the zoo has a menagerie that includes Ninja the raccoon, Scruggs the American badger and California condors 24 and 50.
This birthday celebration will also feature treats for the resident animals, including trout cake for the bears and donkey cakes made with old-fashioned oats, molasses and shredded carrots.
Throughout the day, birthday treat presentations will be made at different animal exhibits. The schedule is 10 a.m. for bears, 1 p.m. for deer, 2 p.m. for mountain lion and bobcats and 2:30 p.m. for donkeys.
Also attending the bash are nature-related and civic organizations offering party guests information and holding giveaways.
Back again is the Bakersfield Police Department K-9 team, holding a demonstration that has been a crowd favorite in past years.
The Central California Children's Railroad will go full steam ahead with rides from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wristbands are only $2 per person with unlimited rides.
Hunsaker Bros food service will have snacks and beverages for sale. Guests are also welcome to bring their own picnic lunch.
The 39th Birthday Bash runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the zoo, 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway.
Admission is $10, $7 for seniors (60 years and older) and $3 for children (ages 3-12). CALM members, U.S. military and veterans (with military ID) receive free admission.