CALM to extend hours, bring back Senior Discovery Days

Next month you'll have more opportunities to enjoy the California Living Museum.
The home to a variety of native species of plants and animals will extend its hours starting Feb. 1, opening to the public on Tuesdays in addition to its current Wednesday through Sunday schedule.
The zoo will also bring back its Senior Discovery Days. Seniors 60 years and older who visit CALM on any Tuesday will receive a 50% admission discount as well as a 10% discount off merchandise in the gift shop.
Also in February, tickets will go on sale for the inaugural KEEP CALM Jamboree, a fundraiser set for April 22.
This Earth Day event will raise funds for the zoo as well as Camp KEEP, the other outdoor education program of the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, which operates CALM.
Camp KEEP is an intensive, five-day earth science course for Kern County sixth-graders held at campsites on the Central Coast.
L.A.-based band Yachtley Crew, known for performing 1970s and early '80s soft rock classics known as “yacht rock," will headline the event that will also include food from local eateries and beer and wine.
CALM is currently open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway (between Lake Ming and Hart Park). Admission is $10, $7 for seniors, $6 for children 3 to 12 and free for veterans, service members and children under 3.
For information, call 661-872-2256, visit calmzoo.org or follow us on Facebook.