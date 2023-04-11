 Skip to main content
CALM ready to rock for Jamboree

Along with being a yacht rock favorite, "Baby Come Back" could be a plea to Yachtley Crew, the popular cover band that will again helm the KEEP CALM Jamboree.

The April 21 event, in its second year, reunites the beloved yacht rock act with California Living Museum for an evening of 1970s and ’80s hits, food and fundraising.

