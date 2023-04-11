CALM ready to rock for Jamboree

Along with being a yacht rock favorite, "Baby Come Back" could be a plea to Yachtley Crew, the popular cover band that will again helm the KEEP CALM Jamboree.
The April 21 event, in its second year, reunites the beloved yacht rock act with California Living Museum for an evening of 1970s and ’80s hits, food and fundraising.
Expect hits like "Fooled Around and Fell in Love," "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)," "Africa," "Reelin' in the Years," "You Make My Dreams Come True" and more during the band's set, which begins at 7:30 p.m.
Although VIP tickets are sold out with their catered dinner, general admission tickets ($65) are still available and include beer and wine.
Guests can visit the Food Truck Pavilion to purchase dinner or dessert before the concert. Vendors include Poppi’s Pastrami & More, Sarap (Filipino fare), Krazed Food Truck and Desserts, Zepeda’s Stone Fire Pizza and Dickey’s BBQ.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. April 21 at CALM, 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway.
Proceeds will benefit Kern County Superintendent of Schools' two outdoor education programs: Camp KEEP and CALM. The KEEP Foundation will fund "camperships," scholarships that help offset the cost of tuition for the intensive, five-day earth science course for Kern students with financial needs. CALM will use funds for ongoing projects.