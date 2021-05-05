CALM ready to party for 38th Birthday Bash

It won't be another pandemic birthday for the California Living Museum, which is celebrating its 38th Birthday Bash on May 22, with festivities for all ages.
The Bakersfield Police Department K-9 team will be on hand for a demonstration, which has been a crowd favorite in past years. Numerous nature-related and civic organizations will attend, offering party guests information and holding giveaways.
Get on board the Central California Children's Railroad, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wristbands are only $2 per person with unlimited rides.
And what would a birthday celebration be without some treats for the residents, including trout cake for the bears.
"Several of our animals will receive birthday 'cakes' and 'presents' made especially with them in mind," zoo manager Lana Fain said in a news release. "Throughout the day, birthday treat presentations will be made at different animal exhibits."
Guests can sponsor a "cake" for the bears or a special "present" for the mountain lion and bobcats, bighorn sheep or for the mule deer. For only $200, individuals or businesses will have a special sign made designating them as a CALM Birthday Treat Sponsor and bragging rights on CALM's Facebook page.
Deadline to be a CALM Birthday Treat sponsor is May 12. Those interested should email Fain at Lafain@kern.org.
There will also be the annual opportunity drawing for a "birthday basket" filled with stuffed toys, commemorative items and a contributing membership, with proceeds benefitting animal enclosure improvements. Tickets for the drawing may be purchased in the CALM Gift Store prior to May 22. The winner will be drawn during the celebration but does not need to be present to win.
Several food services trucks will be onsite for guests’ enjoyment. Guests are also welcome to bring their own picnic lunch.
The bash runs from from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CALM, 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway.
Admission is $10, $7 for seniors (60 years and older) and $6 for children ages 3 to 12. CALM members and U.S. military members and veterans (both with military ID) receive free admission.
For schedules and updates, visit CALM's Facebook page (facebook.com/calmzoo) closer to the event date.