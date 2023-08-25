Get ready to put on your walking shoes: When CALM's HolidayLights returns for its 21st year in November, it will be a stroll-through event.
For the past three years, the popular annual light display has been held as a drive-thru event, weaving through the large parking lot at the California Living Museum.
CALM Director Meg Maitland said the move to return to a walk-through event was based on community feedback.
"The drive-thru format worked well for three years and allowed many guests to enjoy HolidayLights for the first time," Maitland said in a news release. "With that said, the community overwhelmingly wants HolidayLights back inside the zoo."
This change also means that the zoo will not bring back AutumnNights, a family-friendly, Halloween-themed light show that debuted last year.
"HolidayLights is a long-standing tradition that families look forward to, not to mention CALM's largest fundraiser," Russell Bigler, chair of the CALM Foundation, said in the release. "While we enjoyed hosting AutumnNights last fall, we decided to put our energy into bringing HolidayLights back as a stroll-through experience. We look forward to continuing this amazing Kern County tradition."
The show-stopping light show, designed and installed by Bakersfield resident Josh Barnett and his company Lightasmic!, has been voted best annual event by Bakersfield Californian readers. It has also been named one of the top 10 light shows in the western U.S. by the Los Angeles Times, and among the 10 best zoo light shows in the U.S. by USA Today.
There will be several new displays and attractions this year, and CALM will also sell Christmas trees on site.
Guests will also be able to enjoy snacks and beverages from CALM's agency partner Teen Challenge, and ride the Candy Cane Express train.
The 21st annual HolidayLights will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 25 and run nightly through Dec. 30, except on Christmas, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at CALM, 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway.
Tickets — $15, $12 for children 3 and older, and $10 for CALM members, seniors and military — go on sale Sept. 1 at calmzoo.org and at the CALM gift shop. Due to the popularity of the event, many nights have sold out in the past, including weekends.