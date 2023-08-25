calm lights 2023

CALM's HolidayLights, seen here in 2017, will return to the zoo grounds as a stroll-through experience this year. The popular attraction, which has has a drive-thru format for the past three years, returns Nov. 25.

 Felix Adamo / The Californian, file

Get ready to put on your walking shoes: When CALM's HolidayLights returns for its 21st year in November, it will be a stroll-through event.

For the past three years, the popular annual light display has been held as a drive-thru event, weaving through the large parking lot at the California Living Museum.