CALM animals to give thanks at Feast for the Beasts

Feast 2022

Anna Philley feeds a hungry goat at CALM during the Feast for the Beasts event in 2010. Free admission is given to anyone bringing food from a specific list for the animals for the event being held Friday.

 Casey Christie / The Californian, File

The time to break bread and show gratitude doesn't end on Thanksgiving. Give back to another group in need at CALM's Feast for the Beasts.

On Friday, California Living Museum continues its annual tradition of offering admission in exchange for a donation of animal food or supplies.

