CALM animals to give thanks at Feast for the Beasts

The time to break bread and show gratitude doesn't end on Thanksgiving. Give back to another group in need at CALM's Feast for the Beasts.
On Friday, California Living Museum continues its annual tradition of offering admission in exchange for a donation of animal food or supplies.
Visitors will be admitted with a donation of one of the following: 3 pounds of walnuts, peanuts or almonds (store-bought only, all without salt or flavoring, with or without shell); two large bags of frozen blueberries, blackberries, strawberries or raspberries; two large bags of frozen mixed vegetables (corn, carrot, green and lima bean blend); 5 pounds raw, fresh yams or apples; 3.5-pound bag of dry dog food IAMS mini chunks; 3.5-bag dry cat food IAMS chicken; 2 pounds of raw meat — salmon, trout, chicken breasts/drumsticks or chuck steak.
Certain non-food items that will also accepted for donation are 75-ounce Dawn detergent (blue original), 100- to 150-ounce laundry detergent (liquid with bleach; must be high efficiency), three boxes of Ziploc quart- or gallon-size freezer bags, 8 gallons of purified or distilled water, or two reams of white copy paper.
Donating a $25 gift card from Amazon, Petsmart, Albertsons, Food Maxx, Lassens, Office Max, Office Depot, Home Depot or Lowe's will cover admission for a family (two adults and two children ages 3 to 12).
Regular admission is $10, $7 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for children age 3 to 12 and free for children under age 2, CALM members and veterans and active service members (with ID).
CALM is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway (between Lake Ming and Hart Park).
For more information, call 661-872-2256.