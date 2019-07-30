The annual Via Arte Italian Street Painting Festival will return to The Marketplace in October, and the time for artists to reach out to get involved is coming up much sooner.
Via Arte will take over the parking lots at The Marketplace on Oct. 19 and 20, but the deadline for artists to apply is Sept. 20.
Each year, the Bakersfield Museum of Art hosts the festival, which allows local artists to create chalk art and invites the public to watch them work. This will be the festival’s 21st year.
Artists interested in participating can find out more about the festival by going to viaartebakersfield.com.
