No matter how many times you've seen the Star Wars movies, you probably haven't seen the characters like you will at an upcoming event at the Fox Theater.
"The Empire Strips Back" is a burlesque parody show coming to the theater on April 6. It seems to be what nerd dreams are made of, with the press release promising sexy Stormtroopers, a seductive Boba Fett and scantily clad Droids. "Even Darth Vader will explore her feminine side with a fantastical twist," it teases.
Tickets go on sale this week, at different times depending on the kind of ticket.
Meet-and-greet packages, with premium seats and other goodies, go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. In addition to seats in the first 10 rows and the meet-and-greet, these tickets also come with a personal photograph with the cast, an autographed tour poster, a laminate, a commemorative ticket and more.
General admission tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m., but those eager to get tickets earlier can do so with the code "DROIDS" on Thursday, starting at 10 a.m. at thebakersfieldfox.com.
While the Star Wars movies might be family-friendly, it's important to note that this show is not. Guests must be 18 and older to attend.
For tickets and more information, go to the Fox's website or call 324-1369.
