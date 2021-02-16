How to watch

The 2021 CSUB Alumni Hall of Fame ceremony will air 7 p.m. Saturday on KGET Channel 17 as well as on: KGET's app; the KGET, CSUB and CSUB Alumni Association Facebook pages and the CSUB YouTube channel.

For specific links, register for the CSUB Alumni Hall of Fame by going to the CSUB Alumni Association website, csub.edu/alumni.