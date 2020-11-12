A music and arts festival with live music, speakers, food and swag and you don’t have to leave the house? Where do we sign up?
That ease in participating is what it's all about for Saturday's No Place Like Home Fest, which includes community partners in Bakersfield and Fresno.
This is the second NPLH virtual fest this year, put on by Bitwise Pulse, the events division of Bitwise Industries. Since that festival in May, Pulse has held 20 other virtual events.
Katherine Verducci, a member of Bitwise's public relations team, said the virtual music and arts festival is the latest way Bitwise is reaching out to the public.
She wrote in an email, "The Bitwise Pulse Events team exists to energize the heartbeat of local cities through the creation of community-oriented events focused on connection, assuring people from all walks of life that they not only fit in — they belong here."
Saturday's daylong event includes a variety of activities, starting at 9 a.m. with yoga and ending at 10:30 p.m. with a musical performance from Enrique Chi of Making Movies. Content will be spread across three "stages": Main Stage, DJ Stage and Speakers and Workshops.
"We’re bringing your favorite artists, DJs, and speakers to our virtual stages," Verducci wrote. "Social distance doesn’t have to mean social isolation and we are trying to create a sense of community."
A small sampling of speakers and performers include Jennifer Johnson, the Padre Hotel's general manager; educator Carlanda Williams also known as viral sensation The Magical Teacher; Oakland-based Adorable Earth Angel, a social justice ritualist and reiki master who serves her community with holistic healing workshops; Jay Smith Group; and local DJ Josex.
Restaurants in Bakersfield and Fresno have partnered with the fest to promote and offer meals for takeout or delivery, through third-party apps.
Some participants are also taking part in Bakersfield Second Saturday, which promotes downtown business and will be happening the same day.
Attendees can pick up food and beverages from Hon Ramen, Prime Time BBQ, Dewar's Ice Cream and Fine Candies, Aunt Mae's Sweet Tooth, Two Goats & The Goose, 2nd Phase Brewing, San Rucci Winery, Tlo Wines and the Padre Hotel.
Registration is free for the festival at nplhfall2020.eventbrite.com but people can also pick up local packages to enhance their experience.
The special edition No Place Like Home Bakersfield Swag Box ($50) was curated by local business Bako Box with a variety of local handcrafted items: a Bakersfield banner from Cloud 9 Coffee, Bakersfield diner mug from Kinley M. Designs, a Lucky and Lola shower bomb, pineapple sage candle from Valley Candle Co. and a "No Place Like Home" hat from Vibestitch.
The Padre Hotel is the Bakersfield partner for the cocktail party. Order the cocktail kit ($38) at the hotel and head home for instructions on how to make its Coco-lada-mosa as well as the Modernist's Aperol spritz and Luxe Bar's Flight of the Bumblebee, both out of Fresno.
Those who want someone else to do the work can get the No Place Like Temblor Box ($50) with two 16-ounce cans each of Streets of Bakersfield IPA, Streets of Belgium IPA, Chocolate Pecan Porter, Mango Hay-Z IPA and Temblorfest Marzen; two 12-ounce cans of Kern County Premium Lager; a pair of Streets of Bakersfield pint glasses and five-year anniversary coasters; and a tote bag.
Links for the swag box, cocktail kit and Temblor box are up on the event's Instagram page (@noplacelikehomefest).
Until people can gather together as a community, Bitwise will continue to keep the virtual events coming, Verducci said.
She said organizers want attendees to experience a "feeling of community and connectedness in this time when we must be apart. And, for people to have a little fun and bring a small amount of 'normal' into their homes for a short time."
To register for No Place Like Home, visit nplhfall2020.eventbrite.com.