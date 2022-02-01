Bring the party home for Valentine’s Day

For some, Valentine's Day is when they pull out all the stops — fancy dinner out, flowers and gifts.
If you're not feeling like going out this holiday, here are some ideas from the experts on how to have a fabulous night in, whether it's with your sweetheart or your best pals.
Romantic Valentine’s Day
Nothing is more important on this day than setting the right mood for your evening with your partner.
A hearty meal and music are all the perfect ways to create the right ambiance.
First, the playlist. The music should begin with something more fast tempo and fade into something smooth and mellow. Of course, there are several playlists on YouTube or Spotify one could use to ensure a romantic atmosphere. Creating something that is a little more personal can be meaningful for a significant other.
The setting must also provide comfort, said Brooke Copeland, a senior event producer with Fairy Godmother Events. Toss some throw blankets and fun pillows to create an inviting place to sit, dine and talk on the couch.
Setting the mood is important no matter who you decide to hang out with. The first step can be taken by lighting candles, Copeland said.
White candles can create a romantic atmosphere. However, illuminated multicolored candles can also help ignite the romance. Red, pink or black candles can turn a dinner into a more intimate affair, she added.
There is nothing more romantic than sharing a meal with your loved one.
Michele Well, owner of Wine Me Up, said people have a variety of preferences when it comes to their wine.
White wines, such as a sauvignon blanc or a chardonnay, can go with seafood, such as crab or lobster. A cabernet sauvignon will be deliciously paired with pasta and meat, Well said.
Richard Yoshimura, the chef at The Kitchen, suggests a hearty meal consisting of reverse seared steak with pan sauce and mini potato gratin. (See sidebar for recipes.)
He said the dishes, which he described as "elegant, accessible and time-efficient," can be prepared by a couple working together.
"None of the ingredients are obscure or difficult to obtain," he wrote in an email. "The techniques do not require a culinary degree or years of professional expertise."
Galentine’s Day
The same rules — music and food are paramount — apply to a night in with your girlfriends.
Consider a more upbeat playlist for this party with plenty of pop music.
By adding the “little details,” Copeland said, partygoers will understand the importance of this holiday. Though people may not remember these details, the event will become special because thought went into each step, she added.
Hosts can add rose-scented soap or a hand towel with a Valentine’s Day design to make people feel at home, Copeland said. Everyone can wear matching pajamas, too, she added, which adds to the fun theme of the party.
If you are hanging out with friends, invite them to bring their own bottle of wine to share, Well said. Those drinks will pair well with cheese, meats, chocolate and fruit. A fun activity can be to build a charcuterie board together, and then sample the drinks, Well said.
“(Wine) brings people together,” Well said. “Wine is so versatile that you could do a wine tasting, that it wouldn't be too much on the person that traditionally doesn't drink wine.”
Yoshimura said communal meals can also create fond memories with your friends. Having a taco bar or chili is a great way to foster those relationships, he said. People can bring onions, sour cream, cheddar cheese and other favorite toppings.
Since Valentine’s Day is on a Monday, you may not have much time to put together a big evening. Still, any small nods to commemorate the holiday can be celebrated, from a heart-shaped pizza from Papa John’s or desserts you pick up on your way home from work.