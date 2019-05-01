The idea that "empowered women empower women" will be put in practice at a panel event later this month, with 20 local female leaders sharing their stories to help inspire the girls and young women coming up behind them.
Women Leading Intentionally, an event put on by Arleana Waller and her ShePower Leadership Academy, is coming to the Kegley Center at Cal State Bakersfield on May 11.
"I'm on a mission to empower women to own their ShePower without apology," Waller said.
The event is free, with donations encouraged for those who can afford to do so.
"I want those who need to be there (to be able) to be there without a registration fee," Waller said. "It's really important to get the right people in the room."
With four panels on four topics, and a total of 20 speakers, it's sure to be an inspiring day. The event can accommodate about 120 guests; as of last week, spaces were already filling fast.
"Where can you go in one day to see 20 of the most powerful, inspirational women in Kern County for free?" Waller said. "Nowhere! So you should show up. This is a game-changer."
The day will start at 11 a.m. with the first of four panels: "Give Yourself Permission to Lead" will include Dr. Aniebiet-Abasi Udofia, the only female orthopedic surgeon in Bakersfield; Allison Perkins, executive director of Thumbs Up, Cancer Down; Bonnie Gilette-Turner, pastor of The Blessing Corner Ministries; Dena Freeman-Patton, deputy athletic director at Cal State Bakersfield; and Gloria J. Cannon, the only black female judge in Kern County history.
Speakers on the second panel, "Becoming a Woman of Influence," will be Supervisor Leticia Perez; Angela Barton, president of Barton Marketing Group and the only female president of the Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation; Debbie Ormonde, president of Be Finally Free; Christa Martinez, regional manager of The Money Store; and entrepreneur JamieLynn Fajardo Cota.
"Each is influential in their own way in the community," Waller said. "I want women to be comfortable being influential."
"Power Your Potential," which Waller also referred to as the "millennial panel," will include panelists Pinky Ghuman, attorney at Ghuman Law Firm; Manpreet Kaur, organizer with the Jakara Movement; brand ambassador Kaitlynn Garrison; Emma Goss, reporter for Eyewitness News; and Tomeka Powell, a "momprenuer."
The final panel will be "Building Relationships & Unifying Leaders," with Tiara King, co-founder of Retrain the Night; Janelle Capra, owner of Capra PR; Kimberly Kirchmer, co-founder of Women's March Kern County; Addonica A. Stanley, an educational leader; and Melissa S. Bowen, assistant director of academic support at CSUB Athletics.
"It's important that women collaborate," Waller said.
Though the event is all about encouraging women to take on leadership roles, the event is open to all, regardless of age or gender.
"Men and boys can learn how better to support us," Waller said. "They can learn some leadership traits as well."
The panel is just one way that Waller works to empower women. Through her ShePower Leadership Academy, she helps girls ages 8 to 18 learn leadership and community engagement, letting them hear from women in the community to give them mentorship and encouragement.
"The power of a conversation can change your life," Waller said. "We're bringing in some powerful women to have that conversation. (The girls) understand, 'I too can do that.'"
The panel this month also serves as a fundraiser for the academy. Around 85 percent of girls in the academy are on full or partial scholarships, Waller said.
"Even though we're not charging, we wanted to show ways to raise money and introduce (the academy) so hopefully people will get behind us and support us," she said.
The academy is for girls of any means, regardless of their families' income. Waller said rather than "underprivileged," she thinks of the students as just "under-opportunity."
Brandon Hardin, who helps ShePower with public relations, agreed.
"A lot of them just don't get a chance," Hardin said. The academy "gives them confidence. It's giving them something they might not have ever been able to attain."
The academy, which meets every week and enrolls up to 100 girls in its 12-week program, has only been around for two years, but Waller has already seen its success. She spoke of a girl who went from a 1.3 grade-point average to a 4.0 in one year, inspired to work harder in school because of the academy.
Those interested can sign themselves or their daughters up at shepoweracademy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.