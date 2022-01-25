Bring on the brides for Wedding 2022 expo

Before you say "I do," there's lots to do in preparing for the big day.
Never fear, the Kern County Bridal Association is here to help with Weddings 2022, its wedding and event expo being held Sunday at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
More than 50 vendors will be on hand, including DJs, photographers, caterers, bakeries, videographers, dress shops, limousine services, makeup and hair stylists, photo booths and more. Representatives from event venues and halls will also be there to answer questions for engaged couples.
The expo will also feature a fashion show, displaying the latest trends in wedding, bridesmaid and formal dresses, that starts at 2 p.m.
There will also be drawings for a variety of door prizes, vacation giveaways and $1,000 cash prize.
Every bride-to-be in attendance will also receive a coupon book worth over $10,000 in savings.
Gates open at noon Sunday at the Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St. Admission is $15; $25 for VIP, which includes early admission (11:30 a.m.) and a guaranteed seat for the fashion show; and $45 for platinum VIP with early admission and a guaranteed front-row seat for the show. Tickets (plus fees) are available at eventbrite.com.
Visit kerncountybridalassociation.com for more information.