Brand-new AutumnNights event heads to CALM

CALM announced the brand-new event AutumnNights, which will run from Oct. 6 through 30.

California Living Museum is getting in on the fun this Halloween season with a brand-new event: AutumnNights.

Running from Oct. 6 through 30, the experience will feature numerous light displays created by longtime event partner Lightasmic!, which produces the zoo's annual HolidayLights display.

