Brand-new AutumnNights event heads to CALM

California Living Museum is getting in on the fun this Halloween season with a brand-new event: AutumnNights.
Running from Oct. 6 through 30, the experience will feature numerous light displays created by longtime event partner Lightasmic!, which produces the zoo's annual HolidayLights display.
AutumnNights guests will also be able to explore themed lands and a scarecrow maze, take rides on the California Children’s Railroad and enjoy fall treats from Teen Challenge.
The Halloween-themed light show will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 6 to 30 at the zoo, 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway. (Parking will open at 5:30 p.m.)
Cost is $15, $12 for children ages 4 to 15 and free for children 3 and younger. CALM members and veterans will receive a 10 percent discount.
Tickets will go on sale early next month.
CALM also announced that its popular HolidayLights will continue as a drive-thru event.
The 20th annual display will run from Nov. 26 through Dec. 30, with tickets going on sale in November.