Bored Teachers Comedy Tour to play Fox Theater on July 21

If the saying is "those who can, do; those who can't, teach," then the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour has a thing or two to teach you about having a good time.
The troupe of the teacher-comedians will perform July 21 at the Fox Theater as part of the "We Can't Make This Stuff Up" Comedy Tour.
This group, whose skits have amassed hundreds of millions of views on the internet, are ready to help audiences find the humor in everyday life. Visit boredteachers.com/comedy-tour for more on the the performers.
Doors open at 7 p.m., show is at 8 p.m. July 21 at the theater, 2002 H St.
Tickets, which range from $25 to $55, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com. Use code "COMEDY" for early access.
Attendees can also add on a VIP pass, which gives them access to the post-show meet-and-greet to talk with the comedians, take photos, get autographs, and get a complimentary souvenir BT Comedy Tour VIP lanyard/badge. You must purchase a ticket and VIP add-on to attend the meet-and-greet.