Bored Teachers Comedy Tour to play Fox Theater on July 21

Bored Teachers

The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour — seen here in 2022 with the original lineup, from left, Devin Siebold, K.C. Mack, Briana Richardson, Jess Smith and Vinny Thomas — is headed to the Fox Theater on July 21.

 Courtesy of Bored Teachers Comedy Tour

If the saying is "those who can, do; those who can't, teach," then the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour has a thing or two to teach you about having a good time.

The troupe of the teacher-comedians will perform July 21 at the Fox Theater as part of the "We Can't Make This Stuff Up" Comedy Tour.

