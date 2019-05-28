The Kern Dance Alliance is once again teaming up with the Kern County Library and Kern Literacy Council for a special program that combines the reading and dance.
"Books in Motion," now in its third year, has dancers from seven local studios perform at area libraries on select dates June 8 through Aug. 1. The program is geared toward students early in their literacy, from kindergarten to third grade. Admission is always free.
At each date, dancers will give a performance based on a well-known children's book. Kids who attend the performance will learn the choreography, create a craft that relates to the book and take home free book to add to their own home library.
According to the press release, the program helps early readers "tap into their imagination and encourage them to read books." Dance makes reading and the story more tangible through the program.
Dancers will come from Bakersfield City Ballet, Dancer's Turnout Academy, Downtown Dance Arts, Mallory Academy of Dance, Heather Benes + Mojave Elementary School, Spotlight Dance Academy and Tri Valley Arts Ballet.
Books for the program will include "Amelia Bedelia's First Library Card," "Color Dance," "Goldilocks and the Three Bears," "Stone Soup" and "12 Dancing Princesses."
Dates and times vary depending on the library branch. For a full schedule of performances, go to kerndance.org/BIM, or call your local branch for more information.
