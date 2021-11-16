Book signing to appeal to military history buffs

Proving Kern County residents love military history, another event delving into some of the major conflicts and topics will be held Saturday at the Kern County Museum.
Following the success of a similar gathering in July, the book signing will feature six local authors, some of whom will also speak at the event.
Historian and author Craig Luther, who organized both events this year, will be there with his books, which focus mainly on World War II including Operation Barbarossa and Adolf Hitler's attack on the Soviet Union in June 1941.
Also participating are writers Armando Soliz, author of "We Seek No Wider War," about the origins of the Vietnam conflict; Rick Garcia, who wrote the Vietnam War memoir "Pop Smoke, Birds Inbound"; "Pioneering Aviation in Kern County 1910-1945" author Barbara Schultz; historical novelist Lauraine Snelling, whose works include "A Blessing to Cherish" and "An Untamed Land"; and Barry Bongberg, who recently released the Vietnam memoir "Dear Mom & Dad: Letters Home from Vietnam, 1967-1969."
Along with the authors, other vendors will include Michael Harp, selling military memorabilia including helmets and other items of historical interest, and the Kern County Historical Society, which will have books on local history for sale.
The speakers, who will each talk for about 20 minutes on their given topics, will start at the top of each hour beginning at 11 a.m. with Soliz, who will discuss the trials and tribulations of researching a historical book. Ronald Pierce, board chairman of Minter Field Air Museum, will discuss the history of Shafter's airfield at noon. Snelling, who has written dozens of books, will delve into the process of writing and researching historical novels at 1 p.m. Luther will close the talks at 1 p.m. with his look at the beginning of Hitler's campaign against the Soviet Union.
Homies Tacos will be on site offering snack and lunch items for purchase.
The signing will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave. Admission is $10, free for museum members.
For more information, email luther.craig@yahoo.com.