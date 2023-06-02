The Womanpriest

"The Womanpriest" by Stafford Betty, who will hold a book signing on Sunday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

 Courtesy of Stafford Betty

Professor Stafford Betty's latest novel, "The Womanpriest," describes the journey of a Catholic woman from youth in a southern American city to an undreamed of, seemingly impossible climax: election to the Seat of Peter in 2080 as the first-ever woman pope of the Roman Catholic Church.

Alongside the story of her rise, her emotional ups and downs, her love for a man that tempts her to give up her mission, and a whole host of experiences that most of us will never have, Betty works in a little theology. It was this that interested me most.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Tags

Recommended for you