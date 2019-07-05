Look at the title: "The War for Islam." It is almost guaranteed that whatever you anticipate the book will be about will be off the mark. Ultimately you will understand the nature of “the war” and realize the accuracy of the title.
The cover quote from Dr. Norman Prigge states it well: “A uniquely ambitious project, (Stafford) Betty raises profoundly important questions and delights the reader along the way.”
"The War for Islam" is “uniquely ambitious” in that Cal State Bakersfield Professor of Religious Studies Stafford Betty appears to have had at least five goals in mind.
First, a captivating novel. Second, to clarify the “war” between the majority adherents of moderate Islam and the minority of the radical fundamentalist branch who call for fatwas and for sharia law imposed on all…..it is the struggle, the war, for the very heart and soul of Islam, a struggle that those outside Islam need to appreciate.
A third goal is to acknowledge the power and necessity of women as leaders in the struggle for justice and equal standing.
The fourth and fifth goals are aimed at non-Muslims. One is the importance of people of all faiths looking at their own beliefs and absolutisms and how those beliefs affect justice and equality in our society. "The War for Islam" is a well-written, challenging and thought-provoking book on many levels.
Like George Orwell’s "1984," "The War for Islam" is historical fiction projecting today’s cultural trends into a dystopian future, in this case controlled by the worldwide United Caliphate, which could be a natural end result if nothing intervenes to change the course of our history. Set in the East Coast of the United States, the book follows a generation for 60 years from 2090 through 2150.
“Islam was the pivot point on which world history was turning in the year 2090. France was 45 percent Muslim and Belgium 95 percent, with sharia firmly established there.”
Three main characters emerge. Saira Marwat, a 19-year-old Muslim woman, went from the repressive household of her father to that of an equally repressive 43-year-old husband as his number two wife. Living in Brooklyn and wearing the niqab veil with eye slits, Saira managed to win an American-style divorce. Enrolled in a Ph.D. program at the Divinity School of University of Chicago, Silas Wyatt is a 22-year-old bearded, more or less Roman Catholic Christian with a “deep-seated belief that religion of some kind is essential for human happiness.” Layla Haddad, the third character, is a fellow graduate student with Si. A Muslim woman who wears the hijab, Layla is a devoted follower of Islam, “even though she abhorred what was sometimes done in its name”.
The Caliphate proclaimed by the fundamentalist Muslims claimed responsibility for frequent terrorist attacks, with heavy concentration in London and against the Hindu temples in India. To Si’s amazement, while polls showed that 85 percent of American Muslims deplored the goals of the Caliphate and while Muslims in his classes spoke out strongly against their radical brothers, none of these “good Muslims” spoke out publicly or in print against the violence. Where was the voice of moderation?
"The War for Islam" is the story of these two valiant Muslim women and one Christian man, working together to defang the radical fundamentalist Caliphate and literally change the course of history. It is a story full of risks, courage and faith. It is frightening because we have seen enough terrorism to realize that the state of affairs described in the rule of the Caliphate is quite possible, as long as no one speaks out, particularly those within the Muslim faith.
"The War for Islam" also challenges readers to examine their own faith traditions for divisionary absolutes. An eye-opening question was posed: “If you had been born into and were devoutly practicing a religion different from the one you actually practice today, what would be your attitude toward your present religion?”
In an amazing statement, Sarai says of Islam, “The greatest failure of our religion is the belief that it is the only true religion, the only religion that pleases God. It fails to see that men and women are rewarded for their actions, not their beliefs.”
The same self-examination and statement should be made by every faith tradition that claims exclusive rights to God. Silas wisely quoted Meldenius, the Swedish Lutheran theologian: “In essentials, unity; in non-essentials, liberty; in all things, charity.”
Silas’ solution was to initiate an education campaign to teach the principles and practices of the worlds’ main religions to all, not for indoctrination but so that understanding and respect thrive in a law-abiding, peace loving American democracy. "The War for Islam" would be an excellent study/text for starters!
Jerry Ludeke is a professor emerita of Bakersfield College and currently director of the Bakersfield College Archives. An active member of Wesley United Methodist Church, she has long been interested in interfaith understanding, respect and cooperation in pursuit of peace and justice for all. Reach her by email at office@wesleybakersfield.org.
