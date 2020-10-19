Anyone looking for love or recovering from a breakup must read Carla Joy Martin’s first book of poetry, “A Kaleidoscope of Love," which came out this summer. The 35 poems offer intimate portraits of stages in an unplanned romance that blossoms into full flower but eventually withers and dies. In spite of it all, the poet is grateful for the experience.
And so are we.
Martin’s voice is authentic and original as the poems move full circle from aloneness to attraction, then to playfulness and physical sensations that thrill and delight. In ”Cocoon,” the poet goes about her day “wrapped in respectability/drowning in duty.” When first noticed by an attractive middle-aged widower, she feels a potential “entwining of spirits,” soulmate and potential life partner.
Early in the poem series she recalls “When My Love Makes 40 Clove Garlic Chicken,” a steamy prose poem that evokes enticing aromas and tastes of an adventurous dish with step-by-step directions for its creation.
In a later poem, the poet describes the lover’s abode with its modest whitewashed walls and red-tiled roof. In this cozy domestic setting, we see the two listening to music and pursuing old wedding albums. “We are middle aged romantics stitching a multi-colored quilt/that is a healing of old wounds and griefs.”
Halfway through the book, however, the romance turns dark when the lover suffers a stroke that leaves him without speech for awhile. As he recovers, he appears to distance himself and becomes noticeably abrasive and critical. In “Rain,” with its lovely repetitive refrains, the poet petitions the rain “come wash my tears away.”
Remarkably, at the end of the poem collection, the poet expresses gratitude for the experience of falling in love: “As we remember what once was/We were given a gift.” With thankfulness, she is beginning to heal.
“Some people may think I was crazy or weird to make a book of poems written to a man I broke up with,” Martin states in her acknowledgements. “But I truly loved him and expressed that love in so many thoughtful ways that I wanted to make something beautiful out of an experience that was, ultimately, very sad.” She also thanks those who helped create this volume, including her family and friends in her Writers of Kern critique group.
Martin received a Bachelor of Arts from De Pauw University and master's in literature from Stanford. She is a teacher, editor, sculptor and piano instructor who lives in Bakersfield.
“A Kaleidoscope of Love" ($12) is available on Amazon.com.
Marjorie Bell is a retired local high school English teacher and newspaper/magazine adviser.