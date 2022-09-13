Boo at the Zoo returns to CALM; tickets on sale for AutumnNights

Along with planning the new AutumnNights event, California Living Museum announced the return of its popular Boo at the Zoo gathering.
Taking place Oct. 22 and 23, Boo at the Zoo eschews traditional trick-or-treating for a day of spooktacular games and prizes, festive decorations, and zoo animals enjoying their own treat-filled jack-o-'lanterns.
Children are encouraged to come in costume and they will receive treats. Unlimited rides on the Central California Children’s Railroad will be $2.
Goblins of all ages are encouraged to wear costumes.
Food will be sold from the Hunsaker Brothers concessions; guests are also welcome to bring their own picnic lunch.
Boo at the Zoo will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 at CALM, 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway. Admission is $10, $7 for seniors 60 and older, $4 for kids 3 to 12 years old (children must be accompanied by an adult) and free for CALM members. Tickets will be available at the door only.
AutumnNights tickets on sale
Tickets are now on sale for AutumnNights, the new family-friendly, Halloween-themed, light show created in partnership with Lightasmic!
Guests can take a ride on the Candy Corn Express Train, explore numerous illuminated fall-themed lands, or get lost in the Craze Maze.
Attendees will journey through the bayou then stop to take a photo with the Pumpkin Mayor or stop by the gift store to purchase CALM gear.
Teen Challenge will sell concessions with dinner options as well as fall-themed desserts like kettle corn, churros and dumplings.
AutumnNights will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 6 to 30 at the zoo. (Parking will open at 5:30 p.m.)
Cost is $15, $12 for children ages 4 to 15 and free for children 3 and younger. CALM members and veterans will receive a 10 percent discount. Tickets are on sale now at calmzoo.org.