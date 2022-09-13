 Skip to main content
Boo at the Zoo returns to CALM; tickets on sale for AutumnNights

Along with planning the new AutumnNights event, California Living Museum announced the return of its popular Boo at the Zoo gathering.

Taking place Oct. 22 and 23, Boo at the Zoo eschews traditional trick-or-treating for a day of spooktacular games and prizes, festive decorations, and zoo animals enjoying their own treat-filled jack-o-'lanterns.

