BMoA's Art After Dark kicks off eighth year

A winter storm can easily dampen plans, but the Bakersfield Museum of Art won't let a bad forecast prevent a good time.
For Thursday's Art After Dark, all events will be held indoors, offering a colorful evening of art, creating, cocktails and music.
This is the eighth year for the premiere after-hours art experience. For this first event of the season, guests will experience the "transformative nature of color" as reflected in "Color + Abstraction: Select Works from BMoA's Permanent Collection," one of the exhibitions currently on display.
Among the evening's festivities is a hands-on art project, which will be a bigger affair this year, according to BMoA curatorial assistant Victor Gonzales.
"I am very excited that this year we have decided to expand our art projects for a bigger audience to enjoy," he wrote in an email. "Held in our banquet room, where Tiki-Ko will also be serving cocktails, guests will be able to sit at a table with their friends and participate in the project that is guided by museum art educators."
Inspired by Charles Arnoldi, a California artist known for his brightly colored abstract painting, sculptures, and prints, and his lithograph "Untitled #4," guests will explore printmaking by creating a linocut. They will carve a design into a block of linoleum, roll ink onto the surface then lay paper on top and apply pressure to produce a print, known as a linocut.
All materials will be provided for the activity.
Downtown bar Tiki-Ko also used "Color + Abstraction" as a starting point for its cocktails, Gonzales said.
"Technicolor is a color-changing drink where the guest can add the citrus and the drink will change from pink to purple," he wrote.
The drink of blended white rum, orange curacao and falernum uses butterfly pea flower tea for the color change when it reacts to lemon and grapefruit juices.
Another bright option is the Singapore Sling, made with gin, benedictine, Herring cherry liqueur, triple sec, grenadine, lime and pineapple juices.
Each cocktail is $12 and Lucky Buddha beer will also be available for $8. They will accept both cash and card.
Guests will be immersed in the experience as soon as they walk in the door, enjoying the sounds of Wav Estate, who will be set up in the foyer.
Gonzales said of the DJ, "His particular sound is described as 'synthesized funk and disco' perfectly fitting the exciting and festive colors that guests will find throughout the current permanent collection exhibit."
All of the exhibitions, including "Vista" by Rotem Reshef, give viewers something new to consider. Gonzales said that although the abstract art on display may appear intimidating, since it uses color rather than recognizable visual characteristics as the main subject, it just requires a different perspective.
"In this process, the onlooker now becomes a part of the experience, imbuing the work with their own individual experiences," he wrote. "Completely bridging the gap between the art and the viewer."
Along with providing an entertaining outing, events like Art After Dark allows attendees to see the museum as a communal space that is fun and educational at the same time, Gonzales said.
"Museums can be educational without a doubt, but they are also places of meeting and social interactions for many and I hope more from the community will find that at the Bakersfield Museum of Art's 2023 Art After Dark series."
They may also be encouraged to become museum members, who enjoy free admission to events like this. (Those who purchase a membership this week can get in for free with proof of purchase at check-in.)
This year's Art After Dark series will continue with events on March 30, focusing on the all-female exhibit "Of Rope and Chain Her Bones are Made" in honor of Women's History Month; the annual Pride celebration on June 29; and a spotlight on California artist Sam Francis' work, which will be on display in the summer exhibitions, on Aug. 31.
Visit bmoa.org/artafterdark for more information.