 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BMoA's Art After Dark kicks off eighth year

A winter storm can easily dampen plans, but the Bakersfield Museum of Art won't let a bad forecast prevent a good time.

For Thursday's Art After Dark, all events will be held indoors, offering a colorful evening of art, creating, cocktails and music.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter: @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases