If you've ever wished you could be part of "Antiques Roadshow," you're in luck. A version is coming to you Monday by way of the Bakersfield Museum of Art with its special evaluation event with Witherell’s Auction House.
Fans of the Emmy-nominated PBS show should recognize that name: Brian Witherell is one of the program's go-to antiques experts as well as the consignment director for Witherell’s Auction House. On Monday, he will be on hand evaluating pieces throughout the day.
BMoA board member Laurie Maclin, who has been instrumental is facilitating three similar events since 2014, helped connect the museum with the appraisal expert.
This time around, there are four categories, selected by the auction house, for evaluation: fine art (California, American and European paintings), antiques (American and European), jewelry and Native American objects.
Those interested in attending the event should note that Witherell will be offering a verbal evaluation not an appraisal. An evaluation offers a value estimate for an item based on knowledge from multiple sources in the art or antique world whereas an appraisal is a more-involved process that includes a certificate for tangible proof of the object's determined value.
For the event, attendees can register for one of six time slots (9:30-10:30 a.m., 10:30-11:30 a.m., 11:30-12:30 p.m., 1-2 p.m., 2-3 p.m or 3-4 p.m.) and bring up to two items to be evaluated. Photos of larger items are acceptable.
"Please bring as detailed a photograph as possible and from multiple angles," Alli Duncan, the museum's development coordinator, wrote in an email. "Photos of details, such as artist signatures, are encouraged, as well as dimensions."
For objects that can be brought in, participants are urged to bring any information or documentation they have.
"The more information you can provide the professional, the more accurate your evaluation will be," Duncan wrote.
Reservations can be made online at bmoa.org/witherells until 3 p.m. Friday. After that, call 323-7219 to register. Duncan said there may be room for walk-ins; those interested can call Monday morning to inquire.
Last year's event raised $3,000 and Duncan said they hope to match or surpass that total this year. Funds raised benefit the museum's exhibitions and education programs,
