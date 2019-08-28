The Bakersfield Museum of Art is hosting its annual “Concert in the Garden” tonight for this month’s Art After Dark.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and SoCal band Brainstory will go on at 8 p.m. Local businesses will also be set up with food, drinks and sweet treats for sale.
Brainstory is made up of brothers Kevin and Tony Martin and drummer Eric Hagstrom. The trio is known for a stripped-down funk sound with jazz improvisation and spacious vocal harmonies.
Tiki-Ko will bring the tiki bar to the museum with its hand-crafted tropical cocktails, while Kern River Brewing Company will have its craft beers. The Hens Roost will have vegan food and Curbside Kitchen will have Mexican and American food. The Paleta Company will have its frozen pops.
Art After Dark is free for museum members and students with a valid ID and $5 for non-members. Get in a half-hour early by buying tickets in advance.
For more information, go to bmoa.org/artafterdark
