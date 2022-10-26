BMoA, Junior League to co-host LunaFest

LunaFest, a one-of-a-kind film festival featuring films made by women, is coming to Bakersfield on Nov. 4.
Co-hosted by the Bakersfield Museum of Art and Junior League of Bakersfield, the red-carpet evening will highlight movies by and about women along with a champagne reception.
Food and drinks will be provided by local, women-owned businesses Locale Farm to Table and GhilaDolci.
“Whether it be a film, a mural, a sculpture, a painting, a dance, we believe in the power of all art forms to help foster community, understanding, and growth,” museum Executive Director Amy Smith said in a news release. “Our goal in working with Junior League of Bakersfield — a group dedicated to creating the next generation of female philanthropists — is to highlight the enormous power of women’s voices and share examples of that work in film.”
Starting as one small California premiere 21 years ago, LunaFest has gone on to celebrate the work of more than 170 filmmakers in 2,700 screenings nationwide — both live and virtual.
It has also helped to raise over $6.5 million for women’s causes while providing a platform for women and gender nonconforming storytellers.
LunaFest begins at 6 p.m. with screenings at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 in the museum's sculpture garden, 1931 R St.
Tickets are $100, $70 for BMoA and Junior League members and are available at bmoa.org/lunafest.
Proceeds from the event benefit both Bakersfield Museum of Art and Junior League of Bakersfield.