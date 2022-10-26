 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BMoA, Junior League to co-host LunaFest

LunaFest

On Nov. 4, the Bakersfield Museum of Art and Junior League of Bakersfield will co-host LunaFest, a one-of-a-kind film festival featuring films made by women, including "Close Ties to Home Country" about an immigrant dog walker.

 Courtesy of LunaFest

LunaFest, a one-of-a-kind film festival featuring films made by women, is coming to Bakersfield on Nov. 4.

Co-hosted by the Bakersfield Museum of Art and Junior League of Bakersfield, the red-carpet evening will highlight movies by and about women along with a champagne reception.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget