Although the Bakersfield Museum of Art could not host its annual Surrealist Masquerade this year, it still found a way to create something special.
On Sunday, it will hold its final Art After Dark of the year as a celebration of Dia de los Muertos in its sculpture garden.
Curator Rachel Magnus wrote in an email, "Because the sculpture garden is a space that was available for limited use even when the museum was still in the purple category, we were excited to put something together that took advantage of that environment while adhering to CDC and our local health department guidelines."
First considering a single artist installation, Magnus said they opted for a small group of artists and community members creating altars honoring those who have passed on. Collaborating with a larger group also better aligned with the Art After Dark program's intention, a program developed to engage with a diverse audience, Magnus said.
"This event is about celebrating the rich Hispanic heritage of this community and providing space for intercultural learning," she wrote. "We hope it offers our community an opportunity to come together — at a distance — to celebrate this beautiful tradition."
This is not the first time the museum has taken part in a Dia de los Muertos celebration. For years it held Altares de Familia, a community event to remember loved ones who had died and help support their spiritual journey. The gathering expanded into the adjacent Central Park at Mill Creek until it outgrew the space and partner Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce eventually moved its event to the Kern County Museum.
Participating this year at the museum's celebration are Debra Rivera, Jorge Guillen, Anna Hackler, Darian Lopez, Minami Perales and Panchito's Restaurant. Magnus said they are all community members with which the museum has a relationship based on their participation in events such as Via Arte, Visual Arts Festival, ARTMIX, Art Works or Altares de Familia.
"It was essential to initially invite artists to participate as it allows BMoA to continue its mission of supporting the local creative community," Magnus wrote. "We look forward to each altar being unique in its approach, style, and imagery."
Each altar, in a space measuring 10 feet by 20 feet, will be set up the day of the event and taken down after it ends. Magnus said she hopes the large space will allow "creativity to flourish within this deeply rooted tradition."
Guests will enter the event at the front gate (adjacent to the parking lot) and will follow one-way directional arrows through the temporary exhibition through to the corner gates (19th and R streets) where they will exit.
Attendance will be capped to 75 people within the garden space. Masks will be required and social distancing will be followed.
The museum will sell masks ($15) inspired by pieces in the BMoA Permanent Collection. First offered at Via Arte earlier this month, the masks were sponsored by Southern California Orthopedic Institute. Guests can also purchase an individual yearlong BMoA membership for $15 (only available at the event). Masks and memberships will be available for purchase at the entrance and exit.
For more information, visit bmoa.org. Check out the museum's social media — @thebmoa on Instagram and facebook.com/thebmoa — for updates on the day of the event.