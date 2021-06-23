BMoA bursting with Pride this Thursday

The Bakersfield Museum of Art is ready to party like it’s 2019. That might not sound impressive to some but that was the year the museum held its highest-attended after-hours experience with its Art After Dark event in celebration of Pride. After going virtual last year, the Pride event is back not bigger but bolder than ever with a drag show, poetry performances, a collaborative art project, cocktails, music and more.
Curator Rachel Magnus said Pride was added to the museum's events calendar three years ago as part of its mission to connect with a diverse audience.
"We looked at it as an opportunity to bring the community together. ... We wanted to establish the museum as one of inclusion."
With many of BMoA's community partners being part of the LBGTQ community, it was easy to start planning something that would be both fun for guests and a way to support other creatives.
"There is just a lot of passion in this community, and people are looking for different ways to connect with their community."
The 2019 event drew around 500 attendees during the evening but Magnus said they will cap attendance this time at 400, spread out between the museum and sculpture garden, with most activities outside.
Magnus points out that there is no need to show up right at 7 p.m., since the evening's events aren't rigidly structured.
"Art After Dark is really organized so that anybody who comes can interact with the event as they choose, coming and going in a natural flow."
"At any point when you arrive, you'll feel like you're walking into an energetic event. Things are going on all the time."
Guests can expect a drag show, emceed by Justin Salinas, owner of Cake it with Justin and a competitive baker who has appeared on HBO Max's "Baketopia" and Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge." He also cohosted "Gimme Some Shuga" with "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant Shuga Cain on the WOW Presents Plus streaming network.
Taking part in the show are local drag performers Mattie Meow, Shaleah Moore, Ayla K Divas, Kamryn Moore-Fierce and Amber Dior Monroe.
The evening will also include local poets who will read original work dealing with gender, sexuality and queer identity. Performers include Mateo Lara, Blue Charles Henley, Shelby Pinkham and Steven Sanchez.
Music will be curated in DJ sets throughout the evening by "fan favorite" Blaise.
LUVSPUN will have a special menu of its artisanal cotton candy, spun while you wait, as well as Pride-inspired glitter bombs for your cocktails.
Speaking of fancy drinks, Moo Creamery will be selling two cocktails: Taste the Rainbow and Sparkle, with vodka and fresh watermelon; and Loud and Proud Bourbon Punch, sweetened with honey.
Both are made with brands — Tom of Finland Vodka and Puncher's Chance Bourbon — provided by Wolf Spirits Distillery, which is sponsoring the event along with Moneywise Wealth Management and City Councilman Andrae Gonzales.
Moo Creamery will also serve Free to Be Me, a nonalcoholic watermelon lemonade, and a few beer options.
The Center for Sexuality & Gender Diversity, Bakersfield LGBTQ+ and Sandstone Goods will provide resources and offer products.
Ambiance will be provided by a Pride-inspired installation from House of Flowers as well as a collaborative art project.
Magnus said they will transform the garden's corner gate into a beribboned installation in which guests can write a message reflecting on what this celebration of Pride means. They can then add the ribbon to the display.
Students from this year's ArtWorks program will help manage the project as well as run a body paint station.
"If they didn't show up with enough pride in their dress, they can get glittered up," Magnus said of the station offering glittery designs and the different flags from the LGBTQ community.
Magnus said the suggested dress code is "celebratory dress."
"It's about personal expression, however you think to best celebrate Pride."
Art After Dark runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at the museum, 1930 R St. Admission is $5.
For more information, visit bmoa.org/artafterdark.