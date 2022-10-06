 Skip to main content
BMoA brings art to life for Second Saturday

The Bakersfield Museum of Art plans to end the year strong with bilingual programming for Second Saturday.

Offered in Spanish and English, events will include a concert, lectures and art projects running through December.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

