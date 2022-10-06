BMoA brings art to life for Second Saturday

The Bakersfield Museum of Art plans to end the year strong with bilingual programming for Second Saturday.
Offered in Spanish and English, events will include a concert, lectures and art projects running through December.
"BMoA is committed to bringing diverse visual arts experiences to our community," BMoA Executive Director Amy Smith said in a news release. "That commitment also includes ensuring that our programming is accessible to Spanish-speaking visitors."
This Saturday's activities include a concert with Mento Buru from noon to 2 p.m. in the museum's sculpture garden. Mari's Guisado's food truck will park on site selling tacos, gorditas, burritos and more.
An all-ages abstract art project inspired by artist Jerry Concha's "El Oja Del Toro," part of the BMoA Permanent Collection, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Instruction will be available in both Spanish and English, facilitated by museum volunteers and art educators.
Guests can also view the new exhibitions: "Of Rope And Chain Her Bones Are Made," featuring the unique work of nine Los Angeles-based female artists; "Celebrating BMoA’s Summer Art Camp," which highlights the work of students ages 2 to 17 who took part in the summer program; "Under the Kern County Sky: Prapat Sirinavarat," from Thai-born, Bakersfield-based artist Prapat Sirinavarat; and "Exploring the Figure: Selections from BMoA’s Permanent Collection," a mixed media collection using the figure as a form of communication.
Admission for all Second Saturday events is free. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1930 R St.
Kern Family Health Care is supporting the programming, which will continue for the second Saturdays in November and December.
The Nov. 12 program will consist of an all-ages art project on printmaking, inspired by Mexican-American painter and printmaker Javier Carrillo’s prints "El Coyote" and "El Mojado," part of the "Exploring the Figure" exhibition; and docent-led Spanish/English discussion of Carrillo.
On Dec. 10, visitors can engage in the all-ages art project exploring patterns, inspired by "Metepec" by Alfredo Arreguín, which is part of the museum's permanent collection. There will also be a Spanish-language docent tour of the current exhibitions.
Programs are subject to change. Visit bmoa.org/second-saturday or call 661-323-7219 for more information.
More Second Saturday fun
Back this weekend is the All-Bako-All-The-Time Pop-Up, being held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.).
Photographer and lifelong Bakersfield proponent Felix Adamo organizes the vendors focused on offering made-in-Bakersfield goods.
Adamo will have Bakersfield Twang and honky-tonk T-shirts, Bakersfield notecards and Bakersfield fine art posters.
His son Zane, band leader for the Soda Crackers, will be there with his custom-made Trout's Telecaster guitar, featuring salvaged wood from Trout's, the last Bakersfield honky-tonk.
Crafty Gals, based out of the Taft-Maricopa area, will bring its macrame plant hangers and accessories.
Local sticker maker Tule Supply Co. will have nature and Bakersfield-themed products.
Artist Johnny Ramos of Modern Gigi Gallery will also take part.
Based on last month's successful outing, Back2Back will return downtown for a free yoga class in the courtyard of 17th Place Townhomes, 1001 18th St.
Yoga instructors from the Rio Bravo-area gym and fitness center will lead the 8 a.m. session. Attendees are encouraged to bring a mat and water.
The event is again hosted by Eastchester Living, part of Sage Equities.
Junk-Atique Outlet Thrift Store (212 21st St.) is back with a parking lot sale that starts at 8 a.m. Dig for treasures in unsorted bins of home decor, housewares and clothes, snagging bags of clothes for $1 and $5 bags of "anything."
Then head inside the store, which opens at 9 a.m., for more thrifting fun.