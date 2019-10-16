Country superstar Blake Shelton will perform in Bakersfield as part of his upcoming "Friends and Heroes 2020" tour.
The performer will play at Mechanics Bank Arena, formerly known as Rabobank Arena, on Feb. 20. Joining him on the tour is Lauren Alaina, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins, according to a news release.
Shelton previously played the same Bakersfield venue in 2017.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 25.
