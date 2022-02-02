Black history highlighted in new film festival

You might think a Black History Month celebration put on by the Kern County Library would be focused on books.
Although there will be plenty of books involved in activities held this month at libraries across the county, the first Black History Film Festival is focused on the big screen.
Lynne Kemmer, community outreach and workforce librarian, said the first-ever festival started with a smaller goal.
"It (the festival) grew out of our desire to highlight Black history in the local history room for Black History Month. ... I'd been asked to create programming in the local history room at Beale Memorial Library," she said. "I was thinking about what to do here and found these films about black churches, which I had found through our movies subscription to 'POV' and PBS."
Kemmer started lining up speakers to accompany the screenings of these documentary films from "POV" (short for point of view), television's longest-running showcase for independent nonfiction films that debuts films each year on PBS. Then she wondered if the Beale would like to host screenings in its larger auditorium.
When she proposed more screenings, "Beale and the rest of the libraries jumped on board."
At least the libraries that have movie licenses, which allow them to screen films for the public.
The five branches are able to show the films under a one-time education use allowance.
"We’re just super excited to offer some really in-depth and professionally done films with uplifting and inspirational stories that we think community members would benefit from experiencing."
Along with the documentaries, there will be screening of children's films. Based on copyright issues, the libraries cannot publicize the events in the same way so Kemmer urged the public to check in with the branches' Facebook pages for the latest announcements.
Kemmer said even as the festival gets under way, she is reaching out to Black churches and community members for ways to enhance programming at Beale's local history room. And other branches are also engaging to expand their activities for Black History Month.
"Each branch has crafts, displays and storytimes celebrating Black history. Some of the branches are designing their own flyers and doing additional things in conjunction with their screenings."
Along with the films and activities, the festival is also another way to show the community all that the library system has to offer.
"We want to connect people with library resources, things to check out in the libraries and online."
Film lineup
All screenings are free to the public, and no registration is required to attend. Visit kerncountylibrary.org for more information.
Beale Memorial Library
701 Truxtun Ave., 661-868-0701
Local History Room
Feb. 17: "The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song," Part I, at 3 p.m. The first installment of the film exploring the 400-year-old story of the Black church in America, including the changing nature of worship spaces, and the men and women who shepherded them from the pulpit, the choir loft and church pews. Also includes a special presentation by Stefan Lambert, president and former secretary of the African American Film Association.
Feb. 24: "The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song," Part II, at 3 p.m. The conclusion of the film along with a special presentation by Grandma Whoople, aka retired educator Katherine Jordan, on the history of Kern County Black churches and songs.
Auditorium
Feb. 2: "Building Atlanta: The Story of Herman Russell" at 3 p.m. The film charts the rise of Russell from starting with a shoeshine business to running one of the largest Black-owned construction companies in the U.S.
Feb. 9: "Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things" at 3 p.m. Experience the six-decade journey of the extraordinary performer.
Feb. 16: "Underground Railroad: The William Still Story" at 3 p.m. The film depicts the story of courageous story of Still, a humble Philadelphia clerk who risked his life shepherding runaway slaves to freedom in the years leading up to the Civil War.
Feb. 23: "A Ballerina's Tale" at 3 p.m. Take a behind-the-scenes look at the career of Misty Copeland, the first African American named principal dancer of the prestigious American Ballet Theatre.
Southwest Library Branch
8301 Ming Ave., 661-664-7716
Thursday: "Jackie Robinson Story" at 4 p.m. Follow the humble origins of Jack Roosevelt Robinson, who went on to cross baseball’s color line and become one of the most beloved men in America.
Feb. 10: "Driving While Black: Race, Space & Mobility in America" at 4 p.m. The film charts the new freedom and dangers for African Americans posed by the advent of the car.
Feb. 16: "The Central Park Five" at 4 p.m. The story of five teenagers who were wrongly convicted in the Central Park jogger case in 1989.
Feb. 23: "Muhammad Ali — Round One The Greatest" at 4 p.m. Watch the rise of Cassius Clay from boastful amateur boxer to contender for the heavyweight title.
Kern River Valley Library Branch
7054 Lake Isabella Blvd. in Lake Isabella, 760-549-2083
Feb. 23-24: "Jackie Robinson Story — Part I" at 3:30 p.m. Feb 23 followed by the conclusion at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 24
Frazier Park Library Branch
3732 Park Drive in Frazier Park, 661-245-1267
Feb. 15 and 22: "Hollywood Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story," both screenings at 5 p.m.
Feb. 17: "I Am Not Your Negro" at 4 p.m. Filmmaker's Raoul Peck vision of James Baldwin's never-finished novel "Remember This House." offering a "radical, up-to-the-minute examination of race in America," using Baldwin’s original words and archival material.
Ridgecrest Library Branch
131 E. Las Flores Ave. in Ridgecrest, 760-384-5870
Feb. 22: "Hollywood Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story" at 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 28: "Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things" at 3:30 p.m.