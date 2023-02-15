Black History Film Festival continues with screenings, talks

There's still time to experience the Black History Film Festival, which is being held by the Kern County Library.
In its second year, the series offers a mix of documentaries and popular films at screenings held at library branches around the county.
The festival began earlier this month with showings of films such as "Selma," "The Hate U Give," "The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975," "Just Mercy," "Freedom Writers" and "Harriet."
Along with film screenings, the series also includes programming with special guests.
All events are free and open to the public. Visit KernLibrary.org for more information.
Friday: "Straight Outta Compton" The afternoon will begin with a pre-film talk on the impact and importance of the film by Stefan Lambert, the president of the African American Film Association and curator of The Black Film Archive at Smithsonian Institution and African American Museum of History and Culture.
This 2015 film chronicles the rise and fall of NWA, a groundbreaking hip-hop group that revolutionized music and pop culture. Note that this is the only R-rated screening and, due to the film's explicit content, this is recommended for viewers 18 and over. 3 p.m. Beale Memorial Library, 701 Truxtun Ave. Call 661-868-0701 for details.
Friday: "The Blind Side." The 2009 Oscar-winning drama, based on the book of the same name, follows the life of Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron), a homeless teen who overcomes his past to play in the NFL with the help of his adoptive parents (played by Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw). 3 p.m., McFarland Branch Library, 500 W. Kern Ave. 661-792-2318 for details.
Tuesday: Book Talk with Grandma Whoople. Community advocate and author Grandma Whoople, aka Katherine Sutton Jordan, will lead a book talk for her upcoming book, "Community Bean Soup Story," and discuss the importance of contributing to your community. 3 p.m., Beale Memorial Library, 701 Truxtun Ave. Call 661-868-0701 for details.
Tuesday: "Black in Two Worlds." James "Jim" Mason, a 90-year-old civil rights leader who is currently an on-air personality for KZSU Stanford 90.1 FM at Stanford University, will share his story of being a Black man living in two very different worlds. Born in 1932 during the Great Depression, Mason was raised in the South under Jim Crow laws. As a union organizer, he had a leading role in the sanitation strike in Bakersfield in the early 1960s that helped set a national precedent, according to festival materials. 5 p.m., Beale Memorial Library, 701 Truxtun Ave. Call 661-868-0701 for details.
Tuesday: "The Jackie Robinson Story." The accomplished baseball athlete plays himself in this 1950 film about his struggle to become first player to break the color barrier and play in the majors. 4 p.m., Rathbun Branch Library, 200 W. China Grade Loop. Call 661-393-6431 for details.
Tuesday: "The Soloist." The 2009 drama follows the real-life story of a chance meeting between Nathaniel Ayers (Jamie Foxx), a talented musician who is schizophrenic and homeless, and a journalist (Robert Downey Jr.), whose lives are both changed by the experience. 3 p.m., McFarland Branch Library, 500 W. Kern Ave. 661-792-2318 for details.
Tuesday: "Whose Streets?" This 2017 documentary centers on the killing of Michael Brown in 2014 by a police officer and the resulting protests and riots in Ferguson, Mo. 3:30 p.m., Frazier Park Branch Library, 3732 Park Drive, Frazier Park. Call 661-245-1267 for details.
Feb. 22: "Remember the Titans." The 2000 sports biopic is based on the true story of coach Herman Boone (Denzel Washington) who attempted to integrate the football team at what was then known as T. C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Va., in 1971. 3 p.m., McFarland Branch Library, 500 W. Kern Ave. 661-792-2318 for details.
Feb. 23: "Blacks and Jews." This 1997 documentary, part of PBS' Point of View series, looks at conflicts between Black and Jewish activists, ranging from the 1991 Crown Heights Riot in Brooklyn to Steven Spielberg's controversial visit to the predominantly Black Castlemont High School in Oakland following reports that some students laughed during a screening of "Schindler's List." 4:30 p.m., Beale Memorial Library, 701 Truxtun Ave. Call 661-868-0701 for details.
Feb. 28: "Hidden Figures." This 2016 Oscar-nominated film is loosely based on the book of the same name about three Black female mathematicians (played by Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe), who worked at NASA during the Space Race. 3:30 p.m., Arvin Branch Library, 201 Campus Drive in Arvin. Call 661-854-5934 for details.
Feb. 28: "Race." This 2016 biographical sports film depicts Jesse Owens' record-breaking win of four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games, starring Stephan James as the Olympic runner. 3 p.m., McFarland Branch Library, 500 W. Kern Ave. 661-792-2318 for details.