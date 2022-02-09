Black History Film Festival continues at library branches

The Black History Film Festival, organized by the Kern County Library, continues with upcoming screenings at a number of branches.
The festival focuses on documentary films from "POV" (short for point of view), television's longest-running showcase for independent nonfiction films that debuts films each year on PBS.
All screenings are free to the public, and no registration is required to attend. Visit kerncountylibrary.org for more information.
On Thursday, the Southwest Library Branch (8301 Ming Ave.) will screen "Driving While Black: Race, Space & Mobility in America" at 4 p.m. The film charts the new freedom and dangers for African Americans posed by the advent of the car.
On Feb. 16, it will present "The Central Park Five," the story of five teenagers who were wrongly convicted in the Central Park jogger case in 1989, at 4 p.m.
For more on the Southwest branch, call 661-664-7716.
Learn about Paul R. Williams, who became one of the most successful architects in the U.S., designing for celebrities like Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball as well as iconic buildings including the Beverly Hills Hotel and LAX Airport, with showings of "Hollywood Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story" on Feb. 15 and 22 at the Frazier Park Library Branch (3732 Park Drive in Frazier Park). Both screenings will be held at 5 p.m.
On Feb. 17, view filmmaker's Raoul Peck vision of James Baldwin's never-finished novel "Remember This House" in "I Am Not Your Negro" at 4 p.m.
For more information, call 661-245-1267.
Next up at Beale Memorial Library (701 Truxtun Ave.) in its auditorium is "Underground Railroad: The William Still Story" at 3 p.m. Feb. 16. The film focuses on the courageous story of Still, a humble Philadelphia clerk who risked his life shepherding runaway slaves to freedom in the years leading up to the Civil War.
On Feb. 17, Beale's local history room will screen Part I of "The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song" at 3 p.m. The first installment of the film explores the 400-year-old story of the Black church in America.
The screening will also include a special presentation by Stefan Lambert, president and former secretary of the African American Film Association.
Guests can return for the film's conclusion on Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. for an event that will include a special presentation by Grandma Whoople, aka retired educator Katherine Jordan, on the history of Kern County Black churches and songs.
Call 661-868-0701 for more on the Beale events.