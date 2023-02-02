Birds of Costa Rica focus of Kern Audubon Society meeting

Escape the winter doldrums viewing the brightly colored birds of Costa Rica at the upcoming meeting of the Kern Audubon Society.
On Tuesday, Mark and Randi Hodson will discuss the birding trip led by expert birder Mario Córdoba that they went on last year with other KAS members.
The group explored the country's highland cloud forests to coastal marshes in search of avian life.
Along with travel tips and possible Costa Rica restaurant reviews, the Hodsons will share some of the many photos they took while there,
"They will share their experiences, liberally illustrated with their images of amazing and colorful birds they observed," KAS member Wendy Hodash wrote in an email.
There will also be a discussion of an upcoming trip scheduled this year to Costa Rica.
Refreshments will be served and a raffle will be held at the gathering.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kern County Superintendent of School Larry E. Reider Education Center, 2000 K St., Room 1B. (Parking available in the parking structure behind the building on L Street.)
Kern Audubon Society was founded in Bakersfield in 1973 and incorporated in 1979. The chapter holds program meetings the first Tuesday of the month as well as field trips exploring the common and unique habitats in California.