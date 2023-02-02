 Skip to main content
Birds of Costa Rica focus of Kern Audubon Society meeting

Escape the winter doldrums viewing the brightly colored birds of Costa Rica at the upcoming meeting of the Kern Audubon Society.

On Tuesday, Mark and Randi Hodson will discuss the birding trip led by expert birder Mario Córdoba that they went on last year with other KAS members.

