Bike Bakersfield holding movie screening fundraiser at Cafe Smitten

Cycling enthusiasts can enjoy a movie night Thursday with Bike Bakersfield’s latest fundraiser.
Attendees are encouraged to ride to the event, where there will be bike parking, for a screening of the 2017 film "The Bullitt’s Burden."
Filmmaker and former bike messenger Chase Bauer made the documentary fueled by his obsession with the Danish cargo bike. He traveled the globe to cycling events, meeting riders, frame builders and families who share the love for the unconventional bicycle.
The film will be projected on a screen next to the Vogueish trailer and cafe's big blue wall. Guests should bring their own seating.
Attendees can enjoy a three-taco plate ($10), made by parent volunteers. There is a choice of carne asada, chicken and veggie street tacos, and the plate comes with rice and beans.
Soft drinks, beer and wine will be sold by Cafe Smitten although the espresso machine has the evening off, according to Asha Chandy, Bike Bakersfield's programs manager.
There will also be a raffle with eight themed baskets (including spa night, micheladas and date night) up for grabs as well as a Giant Escape 3 commuter bicycle, which was donated by Finish Line. Tickets are $1.
Bike Bakersfield is Kern County’s only nonprofit bike kitchen. Since 2005, it has advocated for better biking and walking conditions and through its programs, aimed to ease the financial burdens associated with purchasing a new bicycle.
Chandy said they are hoping to raise at least $2,000 from the event, which will aid Bike Bakersfield's earn-a-bike program and bike kitchen. Although the group uses secondhand, donated bicycles, it still has to purchase basic components like new cables, housing, tubes, tires and sealant to the bikes ready for their new owners.
Using the Scavify app (search "Bike Bako"), participants will complete tasks then take selfies at locations around downtown. A winner will be selected to receive a full bicycle overhaul service from Bike Bakersfield.
The fundraiser runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday outside Cafe Smitten, 909 18th St.