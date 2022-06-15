Big night out with Bako Market

With rising temperatures making us all second-guess our weekend plans, the Bako Market has a suggestion. For the next two weekends, it will offer a Friday Night Market, bringing the vendors, entertainment and food people have come to enjoy to a slightly cooler evening setting.
This is the latest evolution in the ever-growing event, which has taken off since launching in January at Centennial Plaza outside Mechanics Bank Arena.
"The Bako Market has been going amazing," said Jasmine Jaime, one of the organizers. "We have so many amazing responses from the community and vendors.
"We have people come out and tell us this is what Bakersfield needed. That they don't have to go out of town to experience this."
It was also that feedback that led to the idea of holding the market later in the day to avoid the worst heat of the day.
Jaime said the turnout was good at the last market, which coincided with Second Saturday on June 11, despite the blistering heat.
"Some of our vendors have participated in night markets out of town, so we decided why not, if this is what the community wants."
Together Spay It Forward, a nonprofit that raises funds to offer no-cost spay and neuter services, will take part offering a $5 canine vaccination clinic and toenail trimming and will sell homemade dog treats and raffle tickets for a prize basket.
Attendees can also pay $5 to spin the wheel for the chance for a free spay or neuter for their dog or cat.
Along with cooler temperatures for your four-legged friends, children will be happy to stay cool with face painting and snow cones.
Jaime said the night markets will be a mix of new and returning vendors.
Among those familiar to market fans are Pura Sabrosura Aguas, a family-run business that sells aguas frescas; Maris Guisados Mexican food; Sarap Filipino cuisine, Simply Freeze Dried, which sells freeze-dried candies, fruits and vegetables; Gloopafied play slime for kids; sensory toys from Jayleen's Universe; and The Glazed Mug pottery.
They will be joined by newcomers including Back Yard Smokers, which sells barbecue accessories and dry rubs; Krafty Krystle, who specializes in craft items, planters and baby blankets; Angel from Above Boutique women's apparel and accessories; Penny Gems hat bar; Cottage Confections, a bakery that will have turtle cookies, brownies and orchard cookies (sugar cookies with almond buttercream designs); and Sewing with Chelsea P, who, at 10 years old, is probably the youngest entrepreneur with an emphasis on sewn headbands and scrunchies.
Based on the response to these evening markets, more may be held in the future. Jaime said they have a date set for the July Second Saturday (July 9) during the day but may have other night markets in July.
Even changing the hours, the summer heat by August will likely be too much for vendors and attendees so Jaime said it's likely the market will be on hold from then until the fall.
Visit @thebakomarket on Instagram for the latest market news.