Big Bounce bound for Bakersfield

It feels like everything has changed over the past few years but thankfully in the case of Big Bounce America, it's getting bigger and better.
The Guinness World Records-certified "world’s largest bounce house" from XL Event Lab is pumped for its return to Bakersfield. This is one of the last stops for the 10-month tour, which will conclude with three weeks each in Houston and Phoenix.
Of course, when it first rolled into town in 2017, it had yet to earn its global bona fides.
"Everything is new since 2017," said Loureen Monero, assistant tour manager for the Big Bounce America. "The castle was 8,000 square feet. We're now at 16,000 square feet. We had a bounce village with eight smaller attractions. Now we have three large attractions: AirSPACE, Sports Slam and The Giant."
"When I started in 2018, we were in three box trucks. Now we are five trailers. It’s grown a lot since the last time it was in Bakersfield."
So what can people expect?
The centerpiece is the massive bounce house, which stands 32 feet tall at its highest point and covers an area of more than 16,000 square feet. It has giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, basketball hoops and more.
"The castle is by far the main attraction," Monero said. "The front will look a little similar (to 2017) but it is so different, it is so much better."
"There's nothing like this in the world, especially for kids when they walk up it’s so cool to see their expressions. They’re used to seeing small bounce houses, ours is so far from little."
This experience also includes airSPACE, a "space-themed wonderland" with a 25-foot-tall inflatable alien at the center of the action overseeing three ball pits and a gigantic five-lane slide.
Those who want a challenge can check out The Giant, a massive obstacle course spread out over 900 feet of inflatable challenges. Test your skills against family and friends with 50 different obstacles that lead up to a grand finale monster slide.
New this year is the final attraction, Sport Slam. This customized sports arena will be filled with goals, nets, hoops and balls of every size and type. Those who want to compete can head to the "battle zone," trying to outlast their opponent on the podium. There is also a special zone for climbing.
"With all the sports activities inside, they can play dodgeball, jousting, basketball or try the climbing wall," Monero said.
Lest you think this is a free-for-all for all ages, Big Bounce staggers attendees based on age. Each three-hour session window focuses on a different group: toddlers, for children age 3 and younger along with a caregiver; junior, for those age 7 and under; bigger kids, for those age 15 and younger; and adults only, for attendees 16 and older.
Caregivers can join children in any of the under-18 groups but are required for the toddler sessions. They will need to purchase a ticket as well to accompany the child.
Those who come with the family but don't want to bounce can come into designated shaded areas and wait for their party.
Each session includes a designated time window in the main bounce house and access to the other attractions. The only exceptions, Monero said, are that The Giant obstacle course and airSPACE large slide aren't open for toddlers.
If money is a little tight right now, you can still get in on the fun by signing up for a volunteer shift.
Monero said, "We love volunteers. If someone wants to come volunteer, it’s a four-hour session."
Volunteer tasks include helping guests check in for their designated session and monitoring entrances to attractions.
After volunteering, the person receives three event passes as well as a special T-shirt.
Those who want to volunteer can visit thebigbounceamerica.com/adult/volunteer to submit their information or inquire on site.
Monero said the advance signup is preferred so the team can keep track of when extra help will be on the way.
Getting online is also the best way to reserve your tickets. Although walk-in guests are allowed, it's important to know which age group can participate when as well as checking ticket availability.
With about 350 per session, Monero said they could see as many as 7,000 people this weekend, with many sessions selling out.
As the team prepares to set up and get people bouncing, the manager said she's looking forward to the community heading out.
"For me, I love being able to come out and see a blank field then see all the people start arriving. Like 'Wow, we did that.'"