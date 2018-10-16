There's tough and then there's Okie tough. That applies not only to the descendants of the migrant workers who headed west from Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri, seeking opportunity during the Great Depression, but also to those who tell their tales.
Take Sharon Garrison, for example. She has been part of the annual Dust Bowl Days celebration, which returns Saturday to the Sunset Labor Camp, for all of its 29 years. Not even major injury has been able to sidetrack her from her cause.
"Of all things, I fell and broke my hip," Garrison said. "I’m in a walker."
Undeterred, she's told fellow Dust Bowl Days committee members that she's sticking to it.
"I told them I will give tours until I can’t anymore."
In her 70s, Garrison urges people to explore their community's history while there are still people passionate enough to keep events like this going.
"They need to come and enjoy it. We’re all getting older. We never know when it will come to an end. But that’s just life."
That pragmatic view is shared by the hardy souls who came to California in search of work in the 1930s. Sunset Labor Camp, where the festival takes place, was built in 1936 and is best known for its association with author John Steinbeck, who conducted research there for his Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Grapes of Wrath."
Docents lead tours of the camp, showing photographs and memorabilia from the era, throughout the day.
The event includes music starting early Saturday morning (8:45 a.m.) with tuneful tributes to the Bakersfield Sound continuing into the afternoon. Performers include Jimmy Phillips, who grew up in a Dust Bowl-era labor camp in Arvin; Norm Hamlet, band leader and steel guitarist for Merle Haggard for nearly 50 years; Mario Carboni; Fatt Katt & His Bakerbilly Sound; and the All Star Band, consisting of Phillips, Larry Petree, Tommy Hays, Eddie Albany and Mike Hall.
And if all this history and music doesn't fill your soul, the food will set you right. Vendors at the free festival will sell some stick-to-your-ribs classics like biscuits and gravy and cinnamon rolls in the morning followed by homemade cobblers and chili and cornbread, and more, later in the day.
The fun runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday starting at Sunset School, 8301 Sunset Blvd., Lamont.
