Professor Tom Meyer, aka the "Bible Memory Man," will dramatically quote from memory the Christmas story at Valley Bible Church in Shafter on Sunday.
Meyer will also comment on the Christmas story from his experiences of exploring Bethlehem while he earned two master’s degrees in the Holy Land. Meyer has frequently visited the place of Jesus’ birth and stayed with tent-dwelling Bedouin around Bethlehem. He is sure to hold the attention of both old and young alike.
The scholar has memorized more than 20 books of the Bible and is the author of "The Memorization Study Bible." He is a frequent Christian guest speaker at churches and conferences where he presents the Bible spoken dramatically from memory in an engaging and powerful manner. Sharing his Bible memory insights, Meyer inspires Christians nationally to memorize the Bible.
Meyer's presentation will be at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Valley Bible Church, 350 Pine St. in Shafter. The nondenominational event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit vbcshafter.com or call 746-3353.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.