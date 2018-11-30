Ben Pirani is a blue-eyed soul musician who wants to make sure his music pays tribute to soul's origins.
On Monday evening, that music and sensibility will come to Bakersfield when Ben Pirani and the Means of Production perform at Temblor Brewing Co.
“I feel really strongly that soul music is precious and must be treated with care and respect,” Pirani said in press materials. “Anything less is colonizing the funk.”
Pirani's debut album, "How Do I Talk to My Brother?", came out in September, produced by Coalmine Records. The New York-based musician is currently touring the West Coast in support of the album.
Joining Pirani will be special guests DJs El Oms, Mr. Groove and Biddhu.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 on the day of the concert. Temblor Brewing Co. is at 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. Suite 200. More information at temblorbrewing.com.
