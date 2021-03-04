Bee Day is place to be on Sunday

What’s the local buzz? Bee Day is bringing vendors together this Sunday at a scenic venue overlooking the Kern River.
Kuntz Family Farms coordinated the event bringing together vendors in an effort to support the Kern Young Farmers and Ranchers scholarship fund for FFA and 4H students.
More than 70 local vendors are set to take part with products including home decor, wood work, succulents and houseplants, pet care products, self-care items, face masks, jewelry and custom-designed wares.
Participants include Sun Soaked Skin Care, Fierce Pro clothing, Treecycle, The Lavender Garden, Two Studs and a Knot, Penny Pet, Sage It, Meemaw's Treasures, Tiny Ketzia’s Shop, Glam-ma's Fabulous Jewelry and more.
Food and treats will be for sale from KV's Southern BBQ, G Mix Michelada, Howie's Micheladas, Lil Mama Got Cakes, The Sugar Mamma, Sweets by Clara B, Lenguas Venenosas and more.
Rescue organization All Seated in a Barn will have some of its mini ponies and donkeys to meet. There will also be a face painter, who will work in reserved time slots to safely operate.
Musician Joey Kuntz will perform at the event, which will also feature a mechanical bull. There will also be a basket raffled off and a 50/50 drawing, with proceeds aiding the scholarship fund.
The afternoon will also feature speakers from the local ag community: Dane Kuntz discussing beekeeping, Konrad Kuntz on grapes, Jenny Holtermann of H & H Family Farms talking and Annie Flores of Hillside Mushrooms on growing the fungus.
While supplies last, children can pick take-home educational packets.
Guests are also welcome to bring a picnic blanket and enjoy the open space at the venue along the river.
Bee Day runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at River Bluff Estates, 5437 Adolphus Ave.