Beauty of New England autumn not dimmed by travel safeguards

Face masks can’t hide the smiling eyes of friendly travelers, eager to be exploring our country after the long stretch in the shadow of COVID-19. On a recent trip through coastal New England, we experienced the joy of travel again. Although mask requirements remain in place, they didn’t dampen people’s desires to be out and about.
What should air travelers expect these days? Domestic air travel has changed. Masks continue to be required in airports and on aircraft. We didn’t see any passengers who refused to wear masks; flight crews emphasized that compliance was mandatory and people were cooperative. Our flights were full, so passengers should not expect socially distanced seating.
Even on cross-country flights (we flew Jet Blue and American), don’t expect more than a packet of pretzels, unless you’ve upgraded to business or first class. Food was not available for purchase on these flights, so travelers should bring their own.
In addition, alcohol is no longer available for purchase. Airport dining options are more limited than they were pre-COVID. Some places are open, but many remain closed, especially in the early morning or late evening hours.
What should you expect upon arrival? If you’re in New England, keep your masks on at the car rental counter, on shuttle buses and other public transportation. We traveled by ferry to and from Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts and to and from Monhegan Island in Maine. The good news: Masks can be removed when crossing the sea in the open air. Masks are still required in Massachusetts and Maine as you enter restaurants and lodgings, and also in indoor facilities at Acadia National Park.
More good news: Despite masking, everything else about autumn in New England is wonderful. The dramatic coastal scenery, the wonderful seafood, iconic lighthouses, the changing of the leaves, brisk weather, challenging hikes and friendly locals are a welcome tonic for travelers after the constraints of 2020 and 2021.
We had the good fortune of being on Martha’s Vineyard with friends on the day that COVID booster shots were being offered at the local high school. We were happy to line up with the over-65 crowd and receive our boosters. It felt like one more step on our path to travel freedom.
Our trip took us to Concord, N.H., where we visited longtime family friends and enjoyed spectacular fall color on a hike in the White Mountains. We were struck not only by the lovely colors but by the gifts of friendship. Go now. Visit friends now. We may not pass this way again.
