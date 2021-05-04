Be their guest for 'Disney Princess — The Concert'

Get ready to party — princess style. “Disney Princess — The Concert,” a 85-city tour bringing Broadway talent to a show for Disney fans of all ages.
The tour, featuring more than 30 Disney songs, animated clips and behind-the-scenes stories from the performers, will come to Mechanics Bank Theater on Feb. 15.
For the second leg of the tour, which kicks off in February, performers will be Christy Altomare, a Drama Desk nominee who performed in "Mamma Mia!" and portrayed Anastasia in Broadway’s "Anastasia"; Susan Egan; Courtney Reed; and Syndee Winters, a BroadwayWorld Award winner who performed in "Hamilton" and played Nala in Broadway’s "The Lion King."
Joining the quartet will be music director Benjamin Rauhala ("Fiddler on the Roof," "The Secret Life of Bees") and Adam J. Levy ("Waitress"), who will sing the prince roles.
"Disney Princess — The Concert" is based on the established touring production "Broadway Princess Party," which began as a cabaret show in New York City in 2015. Earning both critical success and a loyal fan base — with more than 20 million views on YouTube — it evolved into the touring show, which now includes creative director Amy Tinkham and veteran choreographer Sunny Walters.
Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their "best royal attire" for an unforgettable evening of classic Disney Princess songs and larger-than-life animations and visuals accompanying the music.
The show is at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, ranging from $35 to $75, go on sale Friday at DisneyPrincessConcert.com. VIP party packages will also be available to purchase on the same day.