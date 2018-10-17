When it comes to well-known characters on a bike, a few spring to mind: Elliott from "E.T.", the kids from "Stranger Things," Pee-Wee on his eponymous big adventure, the kid from that "Paperboy" video game or, alternately, the time-traveling characters from the comic "Paper Girls."
Any of those would make great costumes for Bike Bakersfield's Halloween Full Moon Ride on Oct. 23. Of course, cyclists' costumes don't need to have anything to do with bikes. Costumes of any kind are encouraged.
In advance of the event, riders will be decking out their bikes to fit the theme from 2 to 5 p.m. at Bike Bakersfield, 1708 Chester Ave.
Before the ride starts at Beach Park, on Oak and 21 streets, there will be a costume contest at 6:30 p.m. Winners will receive prizes donated by Rusty's Pizza, Cal State Bakersfield athletics, Bakersfield College athletics and the Bakersfield Condors.
Riders will take off from the park at 7 p.m. and head to The Marketplace, following the Kern River Parkway Trail.
Around 100 cyclists of all ages and skill levels are expected to participate in the ride.
